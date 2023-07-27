Sign up
Previous
Photo 2394
The courtyard
which looks fabulous in summer when the trees all have leaves.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7878
photos
313
followers
182
following
655% complete
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
View Info
View All
Public
View
waterford-wines
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautifully presented and edited !
July 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Having the skeletal trees helps to see the whole area but I can appreciate how lovely it will look when the trees have leaves.
July 27th, 2023
Wylie
ace
It looks lovely and sunny now.
July 27th, 2023
Babs
ace
Still looks popular even in winter
July 27th, 2023
