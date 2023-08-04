Sign up
Previous
Photo 2402
I missed the roses
that blossoms the whole summer before the aloes start.
The vines are all neatly trimmed and waiting for the first shoots to appear.
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7906
photos
306
followers
184
following
658% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
up-the-road-to-helderberg
Suzanne
ace
Excellent shot. I, too, like the traditional roses at the ends of the vineyard rows.
August 4th, 2023
Christina
ace
Lovely shots with the wine rows disappearing in the distance.
August 4th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
Such nice lines
August 4th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful leading lines that take the eye to end and through the photo
August 4th, 2023
