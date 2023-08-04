Previous
I missed the roses by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2402

I missed the roses

that blossoms the whole summer before the aloes start.

The vines are all neatly trimmed and waiting for the first shoots to appear.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
658% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Excellent shot. I, too, like the traditional roses at the ends of the vineyard rows.
August 4th, 2023  
Christina ace
Lovely shots with the wine rows disappearing in the distance.
August 4th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
Such nice lines
August 4th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful leading lines that take the eye to end and through the photo
August 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise