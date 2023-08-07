Sign up
Previous
Photo 2405
The road leading to Blaauwklippen
which was built in 1682 and is another one of our favourite wine estates and one of the oldest here.
In 1899 the first vineyards were planted. By 1977 the very first Zinfandel grapes were planted and the first wines produced three years later.
Blaauwklippen became the first winery outside of the USA to join the Zinfandel Advocates and Producers in 2008.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7918
photos
305
followers
185
following
View this month »
blaauwklippen
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a great name for this winery. Beautiful image.
August 7th, 2023
