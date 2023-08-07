The road leading to Blaauwklippen

which was built in 1682 and is another one of our favourite wine estates and one of the oldest here.



In 1899 the first vineyards were planted. By 1977 the very first Zinfandel grapes were planted and the first wines produced three years later.



Blaauwklippen became the first winery outside of the USA to join the Zinfandel Advocates and Producers in 2008.



