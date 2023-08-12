Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2410
Founded in 1682
there are quite a few of these old buildings spread out on the premises. I don't think they are being used anymore.
For those of you who have been enquiring about my Aunt Charlotte.
It is with great sadness that I found out yesterday that she passed away during the night. I take it that her organs just gave up due to old age. It was all in the Lord's hands.
Her daughter saw her in the afternoon and I could not go as our roads here were blocked due to a strike! Her son will be arriving from Australia early next week. We are all heartbroken.
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7935
photos
306
followers
185
following
660% complete
View this month »
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
Latest from all albums
2408
2400
2402
2409
2401
721
2410
2403
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
i-am-so-angry-at-our-government
Rob Z
ace
I am so sorry to hear about your Aunt. It was such a shame that you could not see her because of a strike..
August 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So sorry to hear Diana condolences to you all
August 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close