Founded in 1682 by ludwigsdiana
there are quite a few of these old buildings spread out on the premises. I don't think they are being used anymore.

For those of you who have been enquiring about my Aunt Charlotte.

It is with great sadness that I found out yesterday that she passed away during the night. I take it that her organs just gave up due to old age. It was all in the Lord's hands.

Her daughter saw her in the afternoon and I could not go as our roads here were blocked due to a strike! Her son will be arriving from Australia early next week. We are all heartbroken.
Diana

Rob Z ace
I am so sorry to hear about your Aunt. It was such a shame that you could not see her because of a strike..
August 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So sorry to hear Diana condolences to you all
August 12th, 2023  
