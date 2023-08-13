Previous
One of the restaurants by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2411

One of the restaurants

at Blaauwklippen. During covid they closed for two years and totally renovated most of the farm leaving much of the old buildings intact.

They now have two restaurants and the wine tasting area. A very popular weekend food market which is always crowded.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
660% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise