Previous
Photo 2411
One of the restaurants
at Blaauwklippen. During covid they closed for two years and totally renovated most of the farm leaving much of the old buildings intact.
They now have two restaurants and the wine tasting area. A very popular weekend food market which is always crowded.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
blaauwklippen
