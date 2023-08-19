Previous
The old barn built in 1707 by ludwigsdiana
The old barn built in 1707

which was first used as a barn and later transformed into a working cellar.

Ao ols win press can be seen on the left of the building. The building is not being used anymore.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

