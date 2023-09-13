Sign up
Previous
Photo 2442
windswept sand
on the dunes at Strand beach.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8065
photos
306
followers
172
following
669% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach-walk-strand
narayani
ace
Wonderful patterns
September 13th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Lovely ripples. We recently went to a local limestone outcrop and there was a section where ripples just like these has been preserved in the rock. Fascinating world!
September 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such lovely ripple effect!
September 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice ripples
September 13th, 2023
