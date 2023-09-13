Previous
windswept sand by ludwigsdiana
windswept sand

on the dunes at Strand beach.
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Diana

narayani ace
Wonderful patterns
September 13th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Lovely ripples. We recently went to a local limestone outcrop and there was a section where ripples just like these has been preserved in the rock. Fascinating world!
September 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such lovely ripple effect!
September 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice ripples
September 13th, 2023  
