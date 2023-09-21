Sign up
Previous
Photo 2450
A lovely spot
to enjoy a glass of wine and some platters.
It was a very cold day and I was there pretty early, hence no people outside.
I realised this morning that I posted the wrong pic yesterday, should have bee the bridge scene ;-)
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8097
photos
308
followers
174
following
View this month »
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
2448
2449
2450
Latest from all albums
2440
761
2449
2443
2441
2450
2444
2442
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Tags
kanonkop
Dawn
ace
Lovely indeed
September 21st, 2023
Peter
ace
Lovely space and capture Diana:)
September 21st, 2023
