The main room by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2453

The main room

and entrance to a fabulous winery with great wines.

As I previously mentioned, I never do a tasting on my own. I sometimes buy some though. bob
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Diana

Casablanca ace
I like the musical statue
September 24th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Very attractive room, lovely gold tones and I too like the statue
September 24th, 2023  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Very impressive room. Excellent photo too.
September 24th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a classy looking room.
September 24th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautifully designed room in its golden tones , and I love the eye catching dark chest with the statue - a real point of attraction !
September 24th, 2023  
