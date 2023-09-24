Sign up
Previous
Photo 2453
The main room
and entrance to a fabulous winery with great wines.
As I previously mentioned, I never do a tasting on my own. I sometimes buy some though. bob
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
5
0
Tags
kanonkop
Casablanca
ace
I like the musical statue
September 24th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Very attractive room, lovely gold tones and I too like the statue
September 24th, 2023
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Very impressive room. Excellent photo too.
September 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a classy looking room.
September 24th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautifully designed room in its golden tones , and I love the eye catching dark chest with the statue - a real point of attraction !
September 24th, 2023
