Different sizes

Photo 2457
on display in the cosy lounge area. For those interested:
Standard is 750ml - 1 bottle
Magnum 1.5lt - 2 bottles
Jeroboam 3lt - 4 bottles
Rehoboam 4.5lt - 6 bottles
Imperial 6lt - 8 bottles
Salmanazar 9lt - 12 bottles
Balthazar 12lt - 16 bottles
Nebuchadnezzar 15lt - 20 bottles
Not all sizes were on display.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8125
photos
308
followers
174
following
673% complete
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
kanonkop
Renee Salamon
ace
Great symmetry here and thank you for the info, interesting names
September 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
The standard bottle looks so tiny.
September 28th, 2023
