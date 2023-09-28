Previous
Different sizes by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2457

Different sizes

on display in the cosy lounge area. For those interested:

Standard is 750ml - 1 bottle
Magnum 1.5lt - 2 bottles
Jeroboam 3lt - 4 bottles
Rehoboam 4.5lt - 6 bottles
Imperial 6lt - 8 bottles
Salmanazar 9lt - 12 bottles
Balthazar 12lt - 16 bottles
Nebuchadnezzar 15lt - 20 bottles

Not all sizes were on display.
28th September 2023

Renee Salamon ace
Great symmetry here and thank you for the info, interesting names
September 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
The standard bottle looks so tiny.
September 28th, 2023  
