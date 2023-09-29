Sign up
Previous
Photo 2458
The wine cellar
stacked with all these lovely barrels full of wine.
Kanonkop has the world's most expensive Pinotage at US$ 400 (GBP 325)
It is South Africa's signature variety and was cultivated here in 1925. It is a cross between Pinot noir and Cinsaut, which was known in SA as Hermitage, hence the name.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
kanonkop
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice light on the barrels.
September 29th, 2023
