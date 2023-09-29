Previous
The wine cellar by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2458

The wine cellar

stacked with all these lovely barrels full of wine.

Kanonkop has the world's most expensive Pinotage at US$ 400 (GBP 325)

It is South Africa's signature variety and was cultivated here in 1925. It is a cross between Pinot noir and Cinsaut, which was known in SA as Hermitage, hence the name.
A nice light on the barrels.
