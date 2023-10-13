Previous
Probably the highest vineyard by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2472

Probably the highest vineyard

and it is quite far from where I am standing. We know the owner and when Katja comes in December we will go visit. The view is unbeatable from up there.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
677% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
It is looking so green. Very dry here
October 13th, 2023  
winghong_ho
The view is always so lovely to see.
October 13th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great view.
October 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
As always I love your scenic view of land and mountain !
October 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous view
October 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise