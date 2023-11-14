Previous
A small part of the rose garden by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2504

A small part of the rose garden

on the way to the picnic area in the camphor forest. The hampers are pre ordered in the little building
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
686% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise