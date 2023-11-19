Sign up
Previous
Photo 2509
A back view of the cottage
which will soon be turned into a lovely little tearoom.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8333
photos
310
followers
188
following
687% complete
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
2509
2501
2508
2500
2502
820
2509
2503
2501
Views
17
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vergelegen
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture of the scene, the light and shadow.
November 19th, 2023
