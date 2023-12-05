Sign up
Photo 2525
Wild Arum lilies lining the road
that leads to the farm.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Wylie
ace
they are lovely aren't they! But such a pest taking over everything :)
December 5th, 2023
winghong_ho
Nice capture.
December 5th, 2023
