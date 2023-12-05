Previous
Wild Arum lilies lining the road by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2525

Wild Arum lilies lining the road

that leads to the farm.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Wylie ace
they are lovely aren't they! But such a pest taking over everything :)
December 5th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Nice capture.
December 5th, 2023  
