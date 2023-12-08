Previous
The old stable by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2528

The old stable

which is now a lovely restaurant.

I could not get a shot from the inside as the cleaning lady was busy. Everything was stacked and pushed aside.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman ace
Such a lovely spot - I like all the shadows too, especially the potted olive tree.
December 8th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
I love these stucco buildings - so much character.
December 8th, 2023  
