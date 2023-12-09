Previous
The Manor house by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2529

The Manor house

from the front. I love these old Cape Dutch style homes. This one must have had the thatched roof replaced at some stage, unfortunately with a metal roof. Thatching has become so incredibly expensive here.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Issi Bannerman ace
Yes, I love everything about them. Super old wooden doors and windows and such a magnificent shape. I like the new profile pic, too!
December 9th, 2023  
*lynn ace
attractive building
December 9th, 2023  
Babs ace
Still looks good with a metal roof
December 9th, 2023  
