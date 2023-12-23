Sign up
Previous
Photo 2543
Another cosy corner
in one of the many rooms.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my faithful followers for getting some of my pics on the TT. I am ever so delighted when I see one there :-)
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
vergenoegd
Issi Bannerman
ace
So many beautiful indoor spaces! This is gorgeous. Lovely grandfather clock too.
December 23rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Another lovely room
December 23rd, 2023
Cordiander
Sorry, I was in Christmas stress. Now I have looked at all the rooms. They are amazing!
December 23rd, 2023
Casablanca
ace
I like this. I adore Grandfather Clocks
December 23rd, 2023
Babs
ace
A elegantly decorated corner
December 23rd, 2023
Wylie
ace
Those portraits on the wall are very interesting. Surprised that they are OK.
December 23rd, 2023
