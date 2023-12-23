Previous
Another cosy corner by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2543

Another cosy corner

in one of the many rooms.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my faithful followers for getting some of my pics on the TT. I am ever so delighted when I see one there :-)
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
696% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
So many beautiful indoor spaces! This is gorgeous. Lovely grandfather clock too.
December 23rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Another lovely room
December 23rd, 2023  
Cordiander
Sorry, I was in Christmas stress. Now I have looked at all the rooms. They are amazing!
December 23rd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
I like this. I adore Grandfather Clocks
December 23rd, 2023  
Babs ace
A elegantly decorated corner
December 23rd, 2023  
Wylie ace
Those portraits on the wall are very interesting. Surprised that they are OK.
December 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise