The manor house by ludwigsdiana
The manor house

built in 1773 at Vergenoegd. After being inside last week, now a few shots from the outside.

The sculpture in the front is one of their famous runner ducks who clear the vineyards of snails.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Wylie ace
It looks very beautiful and an interesting sculpture out front.
December 25th, 2023  
Cordiander
Very nice. The duck is funny.
December 25th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Charming manor house & yes, the duck sculpture is very interesting!
December 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
@pusspup @cordulaamann @happysnaps I forgot to add the reason for the duck ;-)
December 25th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Love it!
December 25th, 2023  
