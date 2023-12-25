Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2545
The manor house
built in 1773 at Vergenoegd. After being inside last week, now a few shots from the outside.
The sculpture in the front is one of their famous runner ducks who clear the vineyards of snails.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8477
photos
304
followers
153
following
697% complete
View this month »
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
Latest from all albums
2535
856
2544
2538
2536
2545
2537
2539
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vergenoegd.
Wylie
ace
It looks very beautiful and an interesting sculpture out front.
December 25th, 2023
Cordiander
Very nice. The duck is funny.
December 25th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Charming manor house & yes, the duck sculpture is very interesting!
December 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
@pusspup
@cordulaamann
@happysnaps
I forgot to add the reason for the duck ;-)
December 25th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love it!
December 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close