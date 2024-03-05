The station that saw the last train in 2017.

It used to be a very special stopover for our luxury trains like the Blue Train and Rovos Rail, which is one of the most luxurious in the world.



I think covid put a stop to this kind of travel, and am not sure if it has resumed.



The trip in 2017 was a steam train from Cape Town to Matjiesfontein as a special birthday trip that someone had booked privately.