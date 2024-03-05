Sign up
The station that saw the last train in 2017.
It used to be a very special stopover for our luxury trains like the Blue Train and Rovos Rail, which is one of the most luxurious in the world.
I think covid put a stop to this kind of travel, and am not sure if it has resumed.
The trip in 2017 was a steam train from Cape Town to Matjiesfontein as a special birthday trip that someone had booked privately.
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Maggiemae
I think it has resumed. One - rail journey, I would give my safe seat at home for
March 5th, 2024
