Previous
The station that saw the last train in 2017. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2616

The station that saw the last train in 2017.

It used to be a very special stopover for our luxury trains like the Blue Train and Rovos Rail, which is one of the most luxurious in the world.

I think covid put a stop to this kind of travel, and am not sure if it has resumed.

The trip in 2017 was a steam train from Cape Town to Matjiesfontein as a special birthday trip that someone had booked privately.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
716% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I think it has resumed. One - rail journey, I would give my safe seat at home for
March 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise