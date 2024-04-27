Previous
Side by side by ludwigsdiana
Side by side

no matter if you're black or white. It was such a lovely sight to see these two away from the crowd.
27th April 2024

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Wylie ace
How lucky to get a true black and white pair like that. Lovely shot.
April 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
They look a handsome pair.
April 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Great close up
April 27th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Ebony & Ivory! Nice shot!
April 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
