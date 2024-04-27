Sign up
Photo 2669
Side by side
no matter if you're black or white. It was such a lovely sight to see these two away from the crowd.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Wylie
ace
How lucky to get a true black and white pair like that. Lovely shot.
April 27th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
They look a handsome pair.
April 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Great close up
April 27th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Ebony & Ivory! Nice shot!
April 27th, 2024
