Previous
A foggy morning by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2689

A foggy morning

but still a good view from the hide. This night heron was not happy at all and in a rather bad mood!
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
736% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
Wonderful capture.
May 17th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
I can't see him frowning but he does look committed to a future fast flight!
May 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Great close up
May 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise