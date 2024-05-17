Sign up
Previous
Photo 2689
A foggy morning
but still a good view from the hide. This night heron was not happy at all and in a rather bad mood!
17th May 2024
17th May 24
3
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details
Tags
black-crowned-night-heron
Brian
ace
Wonderful capture.
May 17th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
I can't see him frowning but he does look committed to a future fast flight!
May 17th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Great close up
May 17th, 2024
