The reason by ludwigsdiana
The reason

I have no idea if yesterday's bird was the parent, but this juvenile was the cause of all that shouting.
It was sitting on a pole a little distance away and I did not notice it before. Maybe it was dads fishing territory ;-)
19th May 2024

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Casablanca
What a handsome fella
May 19th, 2024  
