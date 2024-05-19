Sign up
Previous
Photo 2691
The reason
I have no idea if yesterday's bird was the parent, but this juvenile was the cause of all that shouting.
It was sitting on a pole a little distance away and I did not notice it before. Maybe it was dads fishing territory ;-)
19th May 2024
19th May 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
juvenile-night-heron
Casablanca
ace
What a handsome fella
May 19th, 2024
