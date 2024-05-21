Previous
A newbie for me by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2693

A newbie for me

dashing around in the reeds at Intaka. I have never seen or heard of this bird before. Not the best of shots as it was far away and sunning around.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
737% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
A black crake - never heard of it but well worth a photo!
May 21st, 2024  
Wylie ace
We have a bird in the far north that walks on lily pads, colloquially called the Jesus bird. Looks rather different though.
May 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise