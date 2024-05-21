Sign up
Previous
Photo 2693
A newbie for me
dashing around in the reeds at Intaka. I have never seen or heard of this bird before. Not the best of shots as it was far away and sunning around.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
black-crake
Maggiemae
ace
A black crake - never heard of it but well worth a photo!
May 21st, 2024
Wylie
ace
We have a bird in the far north that walks on lily pads, colloquially called the Jesus bird. Looks rather different though.
May 21st, 2024
