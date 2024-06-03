Previous
Where ideas are put on paper

and them slowly taking shape. This used to be the workshop until he started with lager statues.

It is so interesting to see the different processes and themes he went through over the years.

When I arrived there, the lady in charge apologized and said that all his new statues were not out in the garden.

They were in London in one of his annual exhibitions. I did not mind, as I just love walking around there. It is good exercise as it is partly very high and steep.
Susan Wakely ace
So interesting to see I am sure.
June 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A fascinating place with a beautiful light, perfect for an artist.
June 3rd, 2024  
