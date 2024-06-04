Sign up
Photo 2707
A welcome sight
as one exits the building to start the walk. I mentioned these beautiful umbrellas before, they sure come in very handy as there is very little shade in these huge gardens.
I was there for over 2 hours and it was hot!
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details
Views
25
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dl-sculoturegardens
Casablanca
ace
Oh that looks refreshing
June 4th, 2024
Helge E. Storheim
ace
I like the different textures and tones
June 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
All look so lovely with really sweet little umbrellas.
June 4th, 2024
