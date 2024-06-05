Sign up
Previous
Photo 2708
A wild one
that was on the move all the time. I had difficulties getting a decent shot of it.
It was very inquisitive and kept trying to see what I was up to.
I have the feeling that not many people with cameras go there. It is more parents with children.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
violet-turaco
