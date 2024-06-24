Sign up
Photo 2727
Big and dangerous
good that it is just a sculpture. I still do not know why he made the horn so long and pointed ;-)
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
dl-scultpture-garden
Casablanca
ace
Probably the bit the sculptor fears the most, so emphasised it
June 24th, 2024
