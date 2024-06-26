Previous
A beautiful cat by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2729

A beautiful cat

which I think could be a cheetah! There was a period when he specialised in cats, all shapes and sizes.

Posting early as I am off to visit my sister which is about an hours drive from here.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Diana

