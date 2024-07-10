Previous
Path to the winery and restaurant by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2743

Path to the winery and restaurant

through the Mandarin Grove. Each car parks between two trees on either side, there are about 5 of these paths. The grey boxes on the metal poles are lights.

The fruit has all been picked, and guests can take a few home.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
751% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Beautiful lane and great idea of using trees instead of lines on the ground for parking lot.
July 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise