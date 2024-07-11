Previous
The main entrance by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2744

The main entrance

to a fabulous venue with a wonderful vibe. I always feel as if I am in Italy when I visiting here.

Many of you have seen posts of it in summer, but I have not taken many photos here in winter.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Bucktree ace
Wonderful capture and an impressive entrance.
July 11th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very impressive looking entrance.
July 11th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
It has a Mediterranean style and color. A superb place.
July 11th, 2024  
katy ace
I think you are right about how it looks like Italy. Those are some huge planters on the walkway
July 11th, 2024  
