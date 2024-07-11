Sign up
Previous
Photo 2744
The main entrance
to a fabulous venue with a wonderful vibe. I always feel as if I am in Italy when I visiting here.
Many of you have seen posts of it in summer, but I have not taken many photos here in winter.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
waterford
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful capture and an impressive entrance.
July 11th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very impressive looking entrance.
July 11th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
It has a Mediterranean style and color. A superb place.
July 11th, 2024
katy
ace
I think you are right about how it looks like Italy. Those are some huge planters on the walkway
July 11th, 2024
