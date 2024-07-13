Previous
Part of the courtyard by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2746

Part of the courtyard

which I did not capture very well. Normally I would want it more symmetrical!

Hubby was with me and I always feel rushed when I cannot take the time I need.
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Mags ace
Beautiful place and capture!
July 13th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Nicely captured!
July 13th, 2024  
katy ace
I think you did a terrific job. I know that feeling of being rushed and it’s not evident in this photo.
July 13th, 2024  
