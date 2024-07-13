Sign up
Photo 2746
Part of the courtyard
which I did not capture very well. Normally I would want it more symmetrical!
Hubby was with me and I always feel rushed when I cannot take the time I need.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9247
photos
297
followers
151
following
Tags
waterford
Mags
ace
Beautiful place and capture!
July 13th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Nicely captured!
July 13th, 2024
katy
ace
I think you did a terrific job. I know that feeling of being rushed and it’s not evident in this photo.
July 13th, 2024
