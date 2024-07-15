Previous
The lovely Plane trees by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2748

The lovely Plane trees

are almost bare leaved now. The bark has a camouflage style pattern and is olive green to grey.

The large scaly plates peel off and reveal a creamy bark beneath. It is identified in winter by the catkins which hang down from the tree on long stems.

They provide shade in summer and the air is filled with the sound of Cicadas.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Diana

KWind ace
Lovely capture!
July 15th, 2024  
Michelle
Lovely blue sky behind the bare trees!
July 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely seating area.
July 15th, 2024  
katy ace
Fascinating to see the camouflage pattern of the bark. It looks as if they provide lots of shade when they are in full leaf.
July 15th, 2024  
