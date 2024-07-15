Sign up
Photo 2748
The lovely Plane trees
are almost bare leaved now. The bark has a camouflage style pattern and is olive green to grey.
The large scaly plates peel off and reveal a creamy bark beneath. It is identified in winter by the catkins which hang down from the tree on long stems.
They provide shade in summer and the air is filled with the sound of Cicadas.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
waterford
KWind
ace
Lovely capture!
July 15th, 2024
Michelle
Lovely blue sky behind the bare trees!
July 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely seating area.
July 15th, 2024
katy
ace
Fascinating to see the camouflage pattern of the bark. It looks as if they provide lots of shade when they are in full leaf.
July 15th, 2024
