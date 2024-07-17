Previous
Can you see what we saw? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2750

Can you see what we saw?

As there were people staring up this tree, I obviously went to have a look at what was so interesting.

In case you cannot guess, you'll see it tomorrow ;-)
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Mags ace
Interesting! Hmmm?
July 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I only see a beautiful tree
July 17th, 2024  
