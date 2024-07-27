Sign up
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 2760
A last look at the courtyard
before leaving after a lovely lunch and delicious wine.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
5
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9303
photos
297
followers
152
following
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
2760
2759
1036
2753
2751
2760
1037
2754
2752
Views
29
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterford
Lou Ann
ace
So elegant and lovely. Oh my.
July 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
A lovely courtyard.
July 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful, welcoming place
July 27th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh so inviting.
July 27th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
A lovely setting.
July 27th, 2024
