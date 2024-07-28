Previous
A special corner on the patio. by ludwigsdiana
A special corner on the patio.

During the summer months there is always live music from Friday to Sunday from 4pm.

This spot is normally where the artists are playing or resting.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Diana

Mags ace
Looks very cozy and comfortable. Well captured!
July 28th, 2024  
katy ace
That sounds absolutely delightful! It does look like a cozy place to rest
July 28th, 2024  
Kate ace
A nice covered "stage" area
July 28th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
July 28th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Nice corner to sit and enjoy some good music. I like those half barrels converted into tables.
July 28th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful spot to be…
July 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a pleasant place.
July 28th, 2024  
