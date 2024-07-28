Sign up
Previous
Photo 2761
A special corner on the patio.
During the summer months there is always live music from Friday to Sunday from 4pm.
This spot is normally where the artists are playing or resting.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
7
2
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
9307
photos
296
followers
152
following
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
2760
2761
Tags
waterford
Mags
ace
Looks very cozy and comfortable. Well captured!
July 28th, 2024
katy
ace
That sounds absolutely delightful! It does look like a cozy place to rest
July 28th, 2024
Kate
ace
A nice covered "stage" area
July 28th, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
July 28th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Nice corner to sit and enjoy some good music. I like those half barrels converted into tables.
July 28th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful spot to be…
July 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a pleasant place.
July 28th, 2024
