Previous
Leaving Waterford by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2762

Leaving Waterford

the same way as we entered. The drive is through the mandarin groves with the parking lots on the left side.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
756% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Wonderful symmetry and perspective of the archway and the road leading deep into the image.
July 29th, 2024  
Mickey Anderson ace
Love the perspective!!!!
July 29th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and I love your pov.
July 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise