Previous
Photo 2762
Leaving Waterford
the same way as we entered. The drive is through the mandarin groves with the parking lots on the left side.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
watewrford
Bucktree
Wonderful symmetry and perspective of the archway and the road leading deep into the image.
July 29th, 2024
Mickey Anderson
Love the perspective!!!!
July 29th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
So pretty and I love your pov.
July 29th, 2024
