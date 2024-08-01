Sign up
Previous
Photo 2765
A new month
starting with a pano of a different winery. There are five different mountain ranges to be seen.
Fortunately we had a few sunny days in July where I could get out and about.
Hubby joined me as he loves it here too, and we had a lovely lunch with fabulous wine.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9322
photos
293
followers
152
following
757% complete
2758
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
2757
2764
2758
2756
1041
2765
2759
2757
Tags
jordan-winery
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous scenery.
August 1st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 1st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
What a lovely pano
August 1st, 2024
