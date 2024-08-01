Previous
A new month by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2765

A new month

starting with a pano of a different winery. There are five different mountain ranges to be seen.

Fortunately we had a few sunny days in July where I could get out and about.

Hubby joined me as he loves it here too, and we had a lovely lunch with fabulous wine.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous scenery.
August 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 1st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What a lovely pano
August 1st, 2024  
