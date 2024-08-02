Previous
One of the winetasting areas by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2766

One of the winetasting areas

as seen from the top patio, where there is another one plus an indoor tasting area.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Kate ace
Lovely setting
August 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Pleasant setting and vista ! fav
August 2nd, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Lovely setting and a beautiful view.
August 2nd, 2024  
Wendy Stout ace
Beautiful, I love South African wine too 🍷
August 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful scene! You're very good with these.
August 2nd, 2024  
