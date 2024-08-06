Previous
Caught in the act by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2770

Caught in the act

this little rascal was digging up our front lawn! He did not even stop when I came out with my camera.

The lawn was all dried up with big brown patches after the long hot and dry summer.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Diana

Tia ace
Great capture of this cheeky bunny!
August 6th, 2024  
Annie D ace
cheeky but cute
August 6th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
100% concentration, mind your ankles - my friend broke his from the rabbit hole.
August 6th, 2024  
