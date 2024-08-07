Previous
The Helderberg in the distance by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2771

The Helderberg in the distance

and vines growing on the slopes and hills surrounding the winery.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
John ace
A beautiful, sunny landscape!
August 7th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Lovely scene
August 7th, 2024  
L. H. ace
Gorgeousness! Also—can you please tell me how to see one of my pictures on black?
August 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great scenery.
August 7th, 2024  
Brian ace
Stunning 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
August 7th, 2024  
