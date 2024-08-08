Previous
Enjoying our favourite wine by ludwigsdiana
Enjoying our favourite wine

while waiting for lunch, a wonderful light and crisp rose.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Beverley ace
What a beautiful scene, Ooo lovely label and soft colour Rose
What a perfect choice for lunch? all rather romantic too…
August 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 8th, 2024  
