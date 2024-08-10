Sign up
Previous
Photo 2774
Leaving the Deck
after a lovely lunch, up to the wine store to stock up on some rose.
I forgot to post yesterday as I hosted a family lunch ;-)
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
jordan-winery
Kathy A
ace
Nice pov and composition
August 11th, 2024
