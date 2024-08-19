Previous
Looking in the other direction by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2783

Looking in the other direction

where the winemaker's lunch and tasting area are. Also the exit past the hydrangeas.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
762% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
A lovely POV with the dappled light.
August 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise