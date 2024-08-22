Sign up
Photo 2786
The only other one
had no more leaves but looked so lovely with the surrounding colours.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
rust-en-vrede
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
August 22nd, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
August 22nd, 2024
Wylie
How unusual to see it on a stalk like that! Gorgeous.
August 22nd, 2024
Annie D
gorgeous!
August 22nd, 2024
Suzanne
It is lovely, indeed
August 22nd, 2024
