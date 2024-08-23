Previous
A last look at the vines by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2787

A last look at the vines

before they got pruned. Table Mountain as a backdrop.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Gorgeous view…
August 23rd, 2024  
Desi
Great shot leading to Table Mountain. It's always amazing to me how severely the vines get pruned back and then how incredibly they flourish thereafter!
August 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Photo tells a story
August 23rd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great pov that leads the eye to the mountain
August 23rd, 2024  
winghong_ho
Beautiful view.
August 23rd, 2024  
Chris Jordan
Great vineyard shot Diana!
August 23rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great pov, leading through the rows of vine to the mountain in the distance .
August 23rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
August 23rd, 2024  
