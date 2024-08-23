Sign up
Photo 2787
A last look at the vines
before they got pruned. Table Mountain as a backdrop.
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
8
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9410
photos
286
followers
153
following
Tags
rust-en-vrede
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous view…
August 23rd, 2024
Desi
Great shot leading to Table Mountain. It's always amazing to me how severely the vines get pruned back and then how incredibly they flourish thereafter!
August 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Photo tells a story
August 23rd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great pov that leads the eye to the mountain
August 23rd, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful view.
August 23rd, 2024
Chris Jordan
Great vineyard shot Diana!
August 23rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great pov, leading through the rows of vine to the mountain in the distance .
August 23rd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
August 23rd, 2024
