Strawberry fields forever by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2790

Strawberry fields forever

taken from the bar/restaurant terrace of Mooiberge. It has been there for so many years, but we have never been up there.

I think SA is the only country that grows strawberries outside 12 months of the year.

I do not know how many kilometers of strawberry fields we have in our area, for about 10 km there are huge fields on both sides of the road. This is not one of them.

Simonsberg is straight ahead and the Stellenboschberg on the right.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Lesley ace
How exciting- love strawberries
August 26th, 2024  
winghong_ho
The strawberry field is so vast.
August 26th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful
August 26th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Interesting
August 26th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Love the lines in this
August 26th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Superb leading lines, layers, and a sense of depth
August 26th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Love you pov on this.
August 26th, 2024  
