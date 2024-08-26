Sign up
Previous
Photo 2790
Strawberry fields forever
taken from the bar/restaurant terrace of Mooiberge. It has been there for so many years, but we have never been up there.
I think SA is the only country that grows strawberries outside 12 months of the year.
I do not know how many kilometers of strawberry fields we have in our area, for about 10 km there are huge fields on both sides of the road. This is not one of them.
Simonsberg is straight ahead and the Stellenboschberg on the right.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9422
photos
285
followers
153
following
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
Tags
mooiberge-meaning-lovely-mountains
Lesley
ace
How exciting- love strawberries
August 26th, 2024
winghong_ho
The strawberry field is so vast.
August 26th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wonderful
August 26th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Interesting
August 26th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Love the lines in this
August 26th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Superb leading lines, layers, and a sense of depth
August 26th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Love you pov on this.
August 26th, 2024
