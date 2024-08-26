Strawberry fields forever

taken from the bar/restaurant terrace of Mooiberge. It has been there for so many years, but we have never been up there.



I think SA is the only country that grows strawberries outside 12 months of the year.



I do not know how many kilometers of strawberry fields we have in our area, for about 10 km there are huge fields on both sides of the road. This is not one of them.



Simonsberg is straight ahead and the Stellenboschberg on the right.

