A long narrow bar by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2791

A long narrow bar

with so many bottles of spirits which I have never ever seen before.

We are not pub crawlers and prefer to go to a winery.

We did have a burger and a bottle of wine as the weather and view was great.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
I'm not a drinker, but I do love all the bottles and their lables. Coolio!
August 27th, 2024  
Christina ace
A great atmosphere there
August 27th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous looking bar, brilliant pov
August 27th, 2024  
