Photo 2791
A long narrow bar
with so many bottles of spirits which I have never ever seen before.
We are not pub crawlers and prefer to go to a winery.
We did have a burger and a bottle of wine as the weather and view was great.
27th August 2024
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
mooiberge.
aikiuser (jenn)
I'm not a drinker, but I do love all the bottles and their lables. Coolio!
August 27th, 2024
Christina
A great atmosphere there
August 27th, 2024
Renee Salamon
Fabulous looking bar, brilliant pov
August 27th, 2024
