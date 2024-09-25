Sign up
Photo 2820
More water
on the way to the farmhouse. Almost the whole area behind this little pond was flooded.
I was so surprised to see snowbells growing there, I had not seen them here before.
25th September 2024
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
