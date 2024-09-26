Sign up
Previous
Photo 2821
The old Manor House
where the family still live. This front part seems unused as I had a glimpse from the side and the back is huge and a bit more modern.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Views
15
Comments
3
365
winshaw
Maggiemae
ace
What an interesting building and one that requires a great deal of maintenance, I expect.
September 26th, 2024
Wylie
ace
classic
September 26th, 2024
winghong_ho
A nice house.
September 26th, 2024
